Searching for the identity of deceased man from 1961

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - In 1961, an African-American man was found dead on a refrigerated train cart in North Platte. City officials buried him less than 24 hours later in the North Platte Cemetery with a grave marker, which says “Unknown Negro.”

“I have never heard of anything about this,” said Jim Griffin, Curator Director of Lincoln County Historical Museum. “You learn things all the time, and here is another interesting story out from Lincoln County. I never thought about what we did with people who died and didn’t know anything or their families couldn’t afford to be buried.”

In 1906, the Southern Pacific and Union Pacific created the Pacific Fruit Express to ship perishable fruits from the West, Salinas Valley and Central Valley. At first, there was an initial order of 6,000 insulated refrigerator cars, cooled by ice stored at each end. By 1921, the Pacific Fruit Express grew to 19,200 rail cars. There were ice houses at various points along the railroad in Roseville, CA; Salt Lake City, UT; Ogden, UT; Council Bluffs, IA; and North Platte, NE. The trains would stop along the route to ice houses to load huge blocks of ice to replenish the ice that had melted. The blocks of ice weighed over a ton.

In late October of 1961, a refrigerated train from Roseville, CA, arrived at the ice house in North Platte. On Oct. 31, Union Pacific Fruit Express Company employees discovered the body of an African American man that appeared to be crushed by ice. Coroner J.G. McIntosh, Lincoln County Sheriff George Howard and Deputy Hop Gilster were notified and responded to the scene.

“It is kind of one of those unusual cases that happened,” said Rick Odean, Funeral Director and Owner of Odean’s Colonial Chapel. “It also just happened to be in our city.”

Coroner McIntosh determined due to the condition of the body that the transient was crushed by shifting ice. There was no identification on the man and he remained unidentified. Union Pacific does not have records from 1961 that provide any additional information about this incident. The unidentified man was buried in the North Platte Cemetery on Nov. 1, 1961.

“There is a person buried at the cemetery that no one knows anything about,” said Griffin. “Who was this person? Did their family know they were going somewhere? There are some many questions to ask.”

“This is the first we know about it,” said Sgt. Larry Meyer, Criminal Investigation Division of the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department. “I don’t think anyone knew about this unidentified male buried at the cemetery here.”

“This man is coming in on the train from some place, and that should have gotten someone curiosity. Who is this? What happened?” said Odean.

The death certificate does not offer information that to help identify the deceased man.

The death certificate obtained from Odean's Colonial Chapel about the unidentified African American man buried at the North Platte cemetery. (Marresa Burke)

“Everything is really unknown on here,” said Odean. “We have never had an unidentified person, so that makes it hard to figure all this out.”

“Things were unusually well documented in the 1960s,” said Griffin. “I either stumble across stuff, or I would run into someone and they would say something. This was unheard of.”

There are no missing person reports in Nebraska or neighboring states that match the criteria of this case. The Lincoln County Sheriff Office has opened a case with the National Missing and Unidentified Person System (NamUS). Sgt. Larry Meyer is leading this investigation and hopes to exhume the remains for DNA testing.

“Ultimately, the best case scenario is to get him identified and give closure to the family,” said Sgt. Meyer. “Hopefully, we can get some additional funding, at minimum, and give him the grave marker that he deserves.”

Anyone who wishes to support this investigation, contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at (308)535-9599.

“You get that one shot,” said Griffin. “Maybe you get census records or follow family history from that name. You may run across a missing person’s report. You may learn something about this man’s history or why he was on that train in the first place.”

