Softball season underway in North Platte

team celebrates with Macie Freeze home run
team celebrates with Macie Freeze home run(Kelsley Wilkinson)
By Kelsley Wilkinson
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -- The North Platte Bulldogs started their season at home taking on Papillion-La Vista South in the first of two games and it was a pitching dual.

North Platte’s Tatum Montelongo got back-to-back strike outs to end the first two innings and finished her day with an impressive 6-inning shutout. For the Titans, Abby Dworak had a solid performance on the mound, earning her own fair share of strike outs. From there, the bats heated up for Papillion-La Vista South as they took down the Bulldogs 2-0.

In game two, North Platte faced the Gering Bulldogs and things went much better for the home team. With the bases loaded, Macie Freeze was able to knock the ball out of the park for a grand slam. Jocylnn Niles and Kaitlyn Aden also had big performances on the night. North Platte took home the 10-2 win.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amoeba
Child’s death possibly caused by amoeba infection from Elkhorn River
60-year-old Michael Hiatt of rural North Platte died of injuries he got after losing control...
Medical issue may be cause of ATV fatality
The Cozad Development Corporation recently purchased the Tenneco Monroe site after it sat empty...
Cozad Development Corporation buys former Tenneco plant site
A man in San Jose, California, said his property next to a busy intersection has been hit by...
Cars have crashed into homeowner’s property about 23 times, he says
Ribbon Cutting for Cash-Wa Direct
Restaurant quality food now in stores in North Platte

Latest News

Maxwell football team getting ready for upcoming season
Pigskin Previews: Maxwell Wildcats
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) looks for a receiver against the Jacksonville...
Browns QB Deshaun Watson suspended 11 games, fined $5 million
Saint Pats starts a Girl's Golf Program
Saint Pats introduces Girl’s Golf
Saint Pats Lady Irish get set to "Tee it up" for their Inaugural Season
Saint Pats Girls Golf Feature