Softball season underway in North Platte

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -- The North Platte Bulldogs started their season at home taking on Papillion-La Vista South in the first of two games and it was a pitching dual.

North Platte’s Tatum Montelongo got back-to-back strike outs to end the first two innings and finished her day with an impressive 6-inning shutout. For the Titans, Abby Dworak had a solid performance on the mound, earning her own fair share of strike outs. From there, the bats heated up for Papillion-La Vista South as they took down the Bulldogs 2-0.

In game two, North Platte faced the Gering Bulldogs and things went much better for the home team. With the bases loaded, Macie Freeze was able to knock the ball out of the park for a grand slam. Jocylnn Niles and Kaitlyn Aden also had big performances on the night. North Platte took home the 10-2 win.

