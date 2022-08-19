Utah’s ban on transgender kids in youth sports put on hold

Utah’s ban on transgender kids in youth sports has been put on hold after a judge allowed a...
Utah’s ban on transgender kids in youth sports has been put on hold after a judge allowed a legal challenge to proceed.(Source: Gray News)
By SAM METZ
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Transgender kids in Utah will be not be subjected to sports participation limits at the start of the upcoming school year after a judge delayed the implementation of a statewide ban passed earlier this year.

Judge Keith Kelly’s decision Friday to put the law on hold until a legal challenges is resolved came after he recently rejected a request by Utah state attorneys to dismiss the case. Most Utah schools students head back to classes this month.

Attorneys representing the families of three transgender student-athletes filed the lawsuit challenging the ban last May, contending it violates the Utah Constitution’s guarantees of equal rights and due process.

Similar cases are underway in states such as Idaho, West Virginia and Indiana.

The issue of whether transgender girls should be allowed to participate in female sports has become flashpoint across the U.S. with Republican lawmakers passing legislation to block them based on the premise it gives them an unfair competitive advantage.

Transgender rights advocates counter that the rules aren’t just about sports but another way to demean and attack transgender youth.

As of March, the Utah High School Activities Association knew of only one transgender girl playing in K-12 sports who would be affected by the ban.

The association, which organizes leagues for 85,000 students, has said there have been no publicly made allegations of competitive advantage concerning any of the state’s four transgender youth athletes.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amoeba
Child’s death possibly caused by amoeba infection from Elkhorn River
Cambridge Diversion Dam irrigation canal
Water theft at Cambridge Diversion Dam
60-year-old Michael Hiatt of rural North Platte died of injuries he got after losing control...
Medical issue may be cause of ATV fatality
A Holdrege woman's car crashed into an Amtrak train Thursday.
Woman hurt in crash with Amtrak train near Holdrege
Douglas County experts urge caution in freshwaters after possible amoeba infection death

Latest News

YouTuber finds mummified body in abandoned building while filming video
Olivia Newton-John died earlier this month, but her film legacy lives on this weekend in select...
AMC re-releases ‘Grease’ in tribute to Olivia Newton-John
FILE - In this Friday, June 24, 2022, file photo, abortion rights protesters cheer at a rally...
Judge: Prosecutors cannot enforce Michigan’s abortion ban
FILE - In this photo provided by the Alexandria Sheriff's Office is El Shafee Elsheikh who is...
Islamic State ‘Beatle’ gets life term for US hostage deaths
Attorney General William Barr
Panel rules Justice Dept. improperly withheld memo in Russia probe