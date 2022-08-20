Don’t fall for scams as changes are on the way in Medicare

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Many changes in health care coverage and cost are on the way after the Inflation Reduction Act was signed into law.

When President Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act into law part of the deal is to lower the cost of prescription drugs, including cancer meds, blood thinners, and insulin.

Kurt Fricke is an independent insurance agent with Helping Hands for Senior Plans, he deals strictly with Medicare. Kurt says keeping insulin costs down is a big deal.

“Insulin will go to $35 even though the gap and all that it’s just a flat $35 for your insulin, it states its suppose to cover all of them,” said Fricke.

People on Medicare are expected to get the most help from the new law. But the big money-saving changes on drugs didn’t go into effect after the president signed the bill into law, it will take a few years before most changes go into effect.

“In 2026 they’re going to start picking off the top 50 highest drugs to negotiate with pharmacies to get the prices lower, cause I’ve had some clients taking injections that’s $25,000 a month,” said Fricke.

Those negotiations will go on through 2029. In 2025 the rule calling for a $2,000 out-of-pocket spending cap on prescription drugs for those on Medicare goes into effect.

The new law does immediately extend subsidies through 2025 for people who buy health insurance through the Affordable Care Act, those subsidies were set to expire this year.

All of this can be very confusing so seniors and those on Medicare need to be aware and they need to be very careful.

“I’m sure this is going to happen, watch out for scams people are going to call up and say ‘hey we’re with Medicare this is what’s coming down the road give us your Medicare number,’ Medicare will never ever call you don’t fall for a scam, please don’t fall for a scam,” said Fricke.

Remember to guard your Medicare card like it’s a credit card. Medicare will never call you to sell you anything or visit you at home.

If you think someone is trying to scam you or if you’re a victim of a Medicare scam, call 1-800-633-4227.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.