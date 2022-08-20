Friday Night Sports Hero: Brock Roblee

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Over the past couple of seasons, North Platte’s Football Team has been on the rise and has been experiencing more success on the field. One player in particular that has played a huge part in the success the Dawgs have seen recently is Senior Running Back and Middle Linebacker, Brock Roblee.

Last season Roblee rushed for 1,186 yards over 211 for the Dawgs, he was also North Platte’s top rusher. This season, the Dawgs need Roblee to step up again for them and Head Coach Kurt Altig is confident that Roblee will be able to do just that.

“You know our job as an offense is to be able to open those things up in the middle for him. Last year we had some fast guys on the outside that could stretch the defense a little bit. We’re looking to do that with some guys we’ve got returning as well and that leaves the middle open for Brock to rumble through there and chew up some big yards,” explains Altig.

Aside from his stats on the field, Altig says what makes Brock a player that stands out is his willingness to always be a good teammate and lend a helping hand in any way that he can.

“He’s a great leader and he’s one of those lead by example type of guys. He comes out and he busts it every day and gets after it. He’s not one that’s gonna scream and yell at guys, but he’s gonna take them to the side and show them how this is done. He’s just a leader based off of his effort and getting after it every day,” says Altig.

Roblee began playing football when he was in second grade and says one of the biggest lessons he’s learned is being there and giving it all for your teammates always pays off in the end. Roblee is not just a football player either, he also competes on the wrestling mat and the track for the Dawgs. From playing three sports he’s been able to learn lots of lessons through the years in each of his respective sports, and lots of those skills and lessons he’s able to apply to each one of the sports that he plays.

“Football is a tough sport and wrestling is a tough sport, both of those really feed off of each other with just aggressiveness and hard nose attitude. Track, you’ve got to try the whole time, you know you can’t just give up on the last 200. Just pulling through all the way and not quitting. Just that grit, just gotta get that grit,” explains Roblee.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.