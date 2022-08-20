North Platte travels to Papillion-LaVista South for their Week Zero Match-up

North Platte Football
News 2 at Ten
By Lindsey Bonner
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Bulldogs hit the road for their Week Zero match-up against the Papillion-LaVista South Titans.

After the first half of play the Dawgs trail by one to the Titans 15-14. On Papillion-LaVista South’s first possession of the second half they put six more points on the board, they also make the extra point to make it 22-14. Later in the third, the Dawgs are able to block a punt by the Titans to keep the score 22-14.

To start the fourth quarter, Quarterback Caden Joneson pulls it down and keeps it himself, and runs it in for the seven-yard touchdown. The extra point was also good to cut the deficit to seven.

With just over three minutes left in the fourth quarter, Papillion-LaVista South punches in for another touchdown and widens the gap to 35-21 over North Platte.

After a hard-fought game on both sides the Dawgs fall in their season opener to the Titans by a final score of 35-21

The Dawgs will return to action Friday August 26th at home against Grand Island.

