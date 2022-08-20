Pig Skin Preview: Sutherland

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Following a second round exit in the 2021 playoffs Sutherland looks grow in 2022 despite a young roster after losing a big senior class.

“We had a good week,” said Head Coach Brendan Geier, “first week of practice and I felt like when we walked of on Friday, we were better than we were when we started on Monday. And we would like to just see that continue to grow throughout the year, you know and the goals remain the same, play to your potential, and like I said be playing your best football at the end of the year.”

Even with the turnover from last season the Sailors are gelling together well in the early part of fall camp.

“I feel like we are going to be really tough this year,” said senior Cole Kerner, “we need to hit with a low pad and we’re gonna be in good shape this year.”

“I think we lost basically all of our starters,” said senior Jake Smith, “and this year we have had a lot of younger guys step up and play at the varsity level. A lot of encouragement comes from the older group of kids, it just makes them feel more comfortable around the older guys, and it helps them be in the zone of the game and whats going on.”

The road to the playoffs for the Sailors will look almost entirely new this season as Perkins County is the only holdover from the 2021 schedule.

“Obviously anytime you have familiarity with an opponent,” said Geier, “that is always helpful, but at the same time with the NSAA doing the schedule that is out of our control. We looked over the new teams in the off-season and we did some research on them, and just take it one game at a time, and prepare on the weekend and try to get the kids prepared so that when we face those new teams we are ready to go on Friday night.”

The season gets started for Sutherland against Maywood-Hayes Center.

