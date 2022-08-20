Registered sex offender arrested for sexual assault in Sarpy County

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A registered sex offender who runs a treatment house in Omaha for other sex offenders has been arrested for sexual assault.

Thomas Michael Wiggins, 59, bonded out of Sarpy County Jail Friday.

He’s been charged with a felony, third-degree sexual assault of a pregnant woman. The suspect runs what’s known as the Wiggins House in Omaha, transitional housing to help sex offenders prepare for independent living.

Wiggins was convicted of aggravated sexual assault in 1987 in Dallas, Texas.

Mr. Wiggins has done nothing wrong. Looking forward to our day in court.”

Attorney Glenn Shapiro for Thomas Michael Wiggins

