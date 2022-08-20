Saint Pats hits the road for their Week Zero match-up against Bridgeport

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Irish of Saint Pats hit the road for their Week Zero match-up against the Bridgeport Bulldogs.

In the fourth quarter the Irish lead the Bulldogs 51-14.

Later in the fourth quarter, Freshman Sutton Tickle with a huge run. Tickle would be brought down inside the one-yard line. The Irish wouldn’t be able to punch it in and the score would remain 51-14.

The Irish go on to win their season opener 51-14 over the Bridgeport Bulldogs. The Irish will return to action Friday August 26th against the Cambridge Trojans at home.

