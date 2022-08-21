Amber Alert canceled after 3-year-old Texas girl found safe

An Amber Alert issued Sunday for a Texas child missing from Houston has been canceled.
An Amber Alert issued Sunday for a Texas child missing from Houston has been canceled.(Source: National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An Amber Alert issued Sunday for a 3-year-old Texas girl has been canceled after the girl was found safe, authorities said.

The Houston Police Department tweeted late Sunday afternoon that Lincy Guitry was located safe and the suspect in the case, identified as 50-year-old Holman Hernandez, was arrested.

At the time of the Amber Alert, Lincy had last been seen on Sunday at around 2:00 a.m. at her parents’ apartment complex in the 12800 block of North Borough Drive, Houston, Texas, according to the alert.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Registered sex offender arrested for sexual assault in Sarpy County
North Platte vs. Papillion-LaVista South Football Highlights
North Platte travels to Papillion-LaVista South for their Week Zero Match-up
Linderman was removed from the truck by responders, and was found to be in critical condition.
Man injured in one-vehicle crash
Officials investigate body discovered in northwest Otoe County
The grave marker for the unidentified African-American man buried at the North Platte Cemetery.
Searching for the identity of deceased man from 1961

Latest News

In this Oct. 26, 2009 photo, the Ford logo is seen on the automaker's headquarters in Dearborn,...
Ford to appeal $1.7 billion verdict in Georgia truck crash case
Village of Paxton
Paxton votes to send abortion ban to November ballot
FILE - In this May 24, 1980 file photo, Tom Weiskopf wedges from the first green during the...
Tom Weiskopf, major champion and golf course architect, dies
The Huron County Prosecutor’s Office formally charged Dennis M. Bales and Dale Ignash with...
2 men arrested in sex trafficking sting operation, sheriff’s office says