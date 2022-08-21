Extending fertility could also extend life of women, research says

One organ in a woman's body ages more than twice as fast as all other tissues, wreaking havoc...
One organ in a woman's body ages more than twice as fast as all other tissues, wreaking havoc with both fertility and long-term health.(CNN)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Lengthening a woman’s fertility may extend her life as well.

Research shows women who have later menopause tend to live longer. Ovaries age twice as fast as all other tissues, which affects fertility and long-term health.

Researchers say when the ovaries stop working due to menopause they stop making a cocktail of hormones important for general health.

The average age of natural menopause is 51.

However, there is still little data about why women go through menopause at all. One reason for this is a historical lack of funding for reproductive research.

With the help of investors, there is now a Center for Reproductive Longevity and Equality.

The center is researching the underlying causes of accelerated aging in the ovaries.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Registered sex offender arrested for sexual assault in Sarpy County
North Platte vs. Papillion-LaVista South Football Highlights
North Platte travels to Papillion-LaVista South for their Week Zero Match-up
Linderman was removed from the truck by responders, and was found to be in critical condition.
Man injured in one-vehicle crash
The grave marker for the unidentified African-American man buried at the North Platte Cemetery.
Searching for the identity of deceased man from 1961
Cambridge Diversion Dam irrigation canal
Water theft at Cambridge Diversion Dam

Latest News

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive at Joint Base Charleston, S.C., Wednesday,...
Jill Biden tests negative for COVID-19, will go to Delaware
Officials investigate body discovered in northwest Otoe County
Flash mob looters ransack a convenience store after a street takeover on L.A.'s south side.
WATCH: Flash mob looters ransack convenience store, block off street
"Flash mob" looters ransack a convenience store after a street takeover on L.A.'s south side.
WATCH: Flash mob looters ransack convenience store