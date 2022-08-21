Officials investigate body discovered in northwest Otoe County

(Ajax9 | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 1:02 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
OTOE COUNTY, Neb. (KOLN) -The Otoe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the body of a man found in northwest Otoe County.

Deputies were sent to an acreage Friday evening after the landowners were walking their property and discovered the deceased male in a vehicle that had been on the acreage for several years.

Otoe County deputies and the Nebraska State Patrol investigators processed the scene and determined that the male had been deceased for several days.

An autopsy has been scheduled to determine the cause of death. According to officials, foul play is not suspected.

Otoe County Investigators are working to identify the male and how he ended up at the acreage.

