Woman, 69, fatally mauled by 3 dogs while walking home

By Ramsey Romero and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 3:03 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) - A 69-year-old Florida woman was killed while walking home when three dogs attacked her, according to the sheriff.

Shirley Johnson, a 69-year-old Holmes County resident, was found dead last Sunday in Gritney, Florida. Holmes County Sheriff John Tate said her cause of death was dog bites, WJHG reports.

Johnson was walking home from her son’s house last Saturday evening when three dogs attacked her, according to Tate. The sheriff said Johnson was found by a passerby nearly 24 hours later.

The medical examiner determined Johnson had been bitten more than 100 times.

The three dogs believed to be responsible have now been euthanized. Neighbors say they had a history of aggressive behavior.

Tate said there are no charges pending against the dogs’ owner because there is no physical evidence tying the dogs to Johnson’s death.

