Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over closes summer driving season

(Nebraska State Patrol)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol removed from the road 15 impaired drivers during the first weekend of the annual Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign. The national campaign marks the end of the summer driving season.

Troopers and dispatchers will be working overtime during the next two weeks as part of the effort, which runs through Labor Day, September 5. Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over includes law enforcement and public safety partners throughout the country.

So far in 2022, troopers have made nearly 600 arrests for driving under the influence. Fifteen of those arrests occurred this weekend, with the start of Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.

“Impaired driving is dangerous for everyone on the road,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “As the summer driving season winds down, we urge all motorists to drive safely and always drive sober.”

The campaign is made possible thanks in part to a grant for $26,550 from the Nebraska Department of Transportation – Highway Safety Office.

