Lincoln man sentenced to 20 years for distributing cocaine and fentanyl

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN)- A 38-year-old Lincoln man was sentenced on Friday to 20 years in prison for distributing cocaine and fentanyl.

Adante Mower of Lincoln was sentenced to 240 months in prison for distributing cocaine and fentanyl, resulting in serious bodily injury. After serving his sentence, Mower will be placed on supervised release for three years.

According to the Nebraska State Patrol, on Aug. 4, 2021, Mower sold drugs to two people in a store parking lot in Lincoln. Those two people then went to Nebraska City, took the drugs and became unresponsive.

Emergency personnel arrived on scene and administered medical treatment, including Narcan, to reverse the effects of the overdose. They were hospitalized and survived.

Law enforcement seized the remainder of the substance sold by Mower at the scene of the overdose. A lab determined that the substance contained cocaine and fentanyl.

