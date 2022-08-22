Medical marijuana initiatives fail to make November Ballot

Published: Aug. 22, 2022
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Secretary of State Bob Evnen announced Monday that two medical marijuana ballot initiatives failed to qualify and will not appear on the November 2022 general election ballot.

Evnen said the Medical Cannabis Patient Protections Initiative and the Medical Cannabis Regulation Initiative failed to meet the Nebraska Constitutional signature requirements. A total of 7% of registered voters as of July 7, 2022, and 5% of registered voters in at least 38 of Nebraska’s 93 counties were required.

The number of valid signatures required statewide is 86,776. The number of valid signatures for the Patient Protections initiative was 77,843. The 5% threshold was met in 26 counties. The number of valid signatures for the Cannabis Regulation initiative was 77,119. The 5% threshold was met in 27 counties.

“Certified letters have been mailed to the sponsors notifying them of the results of the signature review,” Evnen said.

Signature verification of the Voter ID Constitutional Amendment Initiative and Nebraska Minimum Wage Initiative is not yet complete. The Secretary of State’s office expects to have updates on these initiatives by the end of August.

