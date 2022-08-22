Midwest Championship Fighting and the D&N Event Center agree to five year exclusive deal for MMA shows

MCF President Russ Jones and Jayson Scott hug after Scott wins the main event at the St....
MCF President Russ Jones and Jayson Scott hug after Scott wins the main event at the St. Paddy's Beatdown in 2021(justin thompson)
By Melanie Standiford
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 11:05 AM CDT
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The D&N Event Center and Midwest Championship Fighting (MCF) have reached a long-term exclusive agreement for MMA shows. The 5-year agreement provides that MCF will host at least two shows a year in exchange for exclusive rights to be the only host of mixed martial arts events in the facility.

In 2013 Haneborg (D&N) and Jones (MCF), at the direction of former Fire Chief George Lewis, arranged to have additional doors added to the facility to accommodate growing MMA crowds.  “That was the beginning. When we first started renovating the building. Now we have the premier event center in western Nebraska and we are growing.” said Haneborg.

Jones added,  “As the sport of MMA continues to grow, so do our crowds.  Tad and his team have continued to accommodate us during this process. We thank him for that.”

