Midwest Championship Fighting and the D&N Event Center agree to five year exclusive deal for MMA shows

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The D&N Event Center and Midwest Championship Fighting (MCF) have reached a long-term exclusive agreement for MMA shows. The 5-year agreement provides that MCF will host at least two shows a year in exchange for exclusive rights to be the only host of mixed martial arts events in the facility.

“It’s nice to have a long-term agreement with the organization that forced our improvements back in the day,”

In 2013 Haneborg (D&N) and Jones (MCF), at the direction of former Fire Chief George Lewis, arranged to have additional doors added to the facility to accommodate growing MMA crowds. “That was the beginning. When we first started renovating the building. Now we have the premier event center in western Nebraska and we are growing.” said Haneborg.

“We’ve been doing this with Tad and his team for the last 10 years. It only made sense to commit to another 5,”

Jones added, “As the sport of MMA continues to grow, so do our crowds. Tad and his team have continued to accommodate us during this process. We thank him for that.”

