Nebraska Republican Party exclusively endorses Chris Bruns for legislature

Press Release
Chris Bruns
Chris Bruns(Courtesy)
By Melanie Standiford
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Saturday, delegates of the State Central Committee for the Nebraska Republican Party overwhelmingly voted to exclusively endorse Chris Bruns’ race in District 42.

Both District 42 candidates requested the endorsement; however, after the ballot vote from delegates across the state was cast and counted, Bruns was the only candidate to receive the nod of support from the Party.

In order to receive an endorsement from the NEGOP, a candidate must garner at least two-thirds of the delegate vote. Bruns received 88%, including 100% of those that represent the 42nd District in the state delegation.

“I am both thrilled and humbled to hear the news that came out of the Republican Party’s state meeting this weekend,”

Chris Bruns, Candidate for District 42 Legislature
Chris Bruns
Chris Bruns(Courtesy)

Bruns said, “I was not able to attend the event as I was attending events here in the district, having fun while meeting so many great people, and working hard to earn their trust, respect, and vote. My proven record of controlling spending, lowering taxes, and fighting for our individual liberties and property rights aligns strongly with the NEGOP. I am honored to receive the Party’s endorsement, and grateful that they recognize that I best represent the hard-working people here in West Central Nebraska and that I will provide a strong, conservative voice for District 42 in the Unicameral. The Nebraska Republican Party endorsement adds to the momentum that continues to build for my campaign after the Primary Election win in May. While I am extremely thankful for it, at the end of the day, the only endorsement that truly matters to me, as the grass-roots candidate, is that of the voters on November 8th. I am working hard to that end, and hoping that they will again put their trust in me to represent them as a citizen legislator.”

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials investigate body discovered in northwest Otoe County
Cambridge Diversion Dam irrigation canal
Water theft at Cambridge Diversion Dam
Lilly, 13, is fighting to survive after Florida Highway Patrol reported she was hit by a car...
Teen hit-and-run victim ‘will not be the same’ after brain injury, mother says
OPD is investigating two overnight shootings
Two injured in separate Omaha shootings
Village of Paxton
Paxton votes to send abortion ban to November ballot

Latest News

Medical marijuana initiatives fail to make November Ballot
MCF President Russ Jones and Jayson Scott hug after Scott wins the main event at the St....
Midwest Championship Fighting and the D&N Event Center agree to five year exclusive deal for MMA shows
Warmer than normal conditions will prevail across the area Monday
Warm and mainly sunny conditions Monday into Tuesday
NE SATRAD
Dry and clear conditions before potential precipitation later in the week