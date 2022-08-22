One dead after two vehicle crash in eastern Nebraska

BUTLER COUNTY, Neb. (KOLN) - One person was killed and three others were injured in a two vehicle crash in Butler County on Sunday evening.

According to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, the collision happened around 6:15 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 15 and Highway 66, about 11 miles north of Seward.

The sheriff’s office said the first vehicle was traveling westbound on Highway 66 and failed to stop at the stop sign before entering onto Highway 15. The second vehicle traveled southbound on Highway 15 and collided with the first vehicle as it traveled westbound through the intersection.

The driver of the first vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger of the first vehicle was initially treated at the scene and air-lifted to Lincoln.

The driver and passenger of the second vehicle were transported to the Butler County Health Care Center for non-life threatening injuries.

The names of the people involved in the crash haven’t been released.

Rescue personnel who responded to the collision were the David City Volunteer Department, Brainard Volunteer Fire Department and the Dwight Volunteer Fire Department.

