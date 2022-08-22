Wanted: 7,000 construction workers for Intel chip plants

JOHNSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s largest-ever economic development project is coming with a big employment challenge.

Intel announced earlier this year a $20 billion semiconductor manufacturing operation near Columbus.

The company says about 7,000 construction workers will be hired to build the two factories ahead of a planned 2025 opening.

Those jobs must be filled even though several other big central Ohio construction projects are already employing thousands.

The need also comes during a national shortage of construction workers.

Intel says finding workers won’t be without its challenges but is confident there’s enough demand that the jobs will be filled.