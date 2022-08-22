Wanted: 7,000 construction workers for Intel chip plants

Chip giant Intel plans to announce Friday it will invest $20 billion to build two computer chip...
Chip giant Intel plans to announce Friday it will invest $20 billion to build two computer chip plants in Ohio, according to a media report.(Intel Facebook page)
By ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 8:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s largest-ever economic development project is coming with a big employment challenge.

Intel announced earlier this year a $20 billion semiconductor manufacturing operation near Columbus.

The company says about 7,000 construction workers will be hired to build the two factories ahead of a planned 2025 opening.

Those jobs must be filled even though several other big central Ohio construction projects are already employing thousands.

The need also comes during a national shortage of construction workers.

Intel says finding workers won’t be without its challenges but is confident there’s enough demand that the jobs will be filled.

Most Read

Officials investigate body discovered in northwest Otoe County
Cambridge Diversion Dam irrigation canal
Water theft at Cambridge Diversion Dam
OPD is investigating two overnight shootings
Two injured in separate Omaha shootings
In this handout photo taken from video released by the Investigative Committee of Russia on...
Car blast kills daughter of Russian known as ‘Putin’s brain’
Registered sex offender arrested for sexual assault in Sarpy County

Latest News

Missouri enacts photo voter ID law before November elections
St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Tyler O'Neill jogs to his position during spring training...
Tyler O’Neill, Cardinals go to salary arbitration hearing
St. Louis Cardinals' Yadier Molina (4) is congratulated by Albert Pujols, right, after hitting...
Molina homers, Edman drives in three as Cards beat Giants
Nebraska Daybook