Warm and mainly sunny conditions Monday into Tuesday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)-After a fall- like weekend, conditions are changing for early portions of the workweek with warmer than average conditions and sunny skies.

As high pressure takes control of our weather, this is going to allow for us to see a southerly flow here across the viewing area and this will unleash warm conditions across the region. With that, highs will be above average for this time of year with these values being in the low to mid 90s with hardly any sort of cloud cover and winds will be breezy with speeds around 5 to 15 mph. Overnight Monday, temperatures will drop into the upper 50s to mid 60s with mainly clear conditions and winds will die down to near calm conditions.

Warmer than normal conditions will prevail across the area Monday (Andre Brooks)

As we enter the day Tuesday, more of the same is to occur across the area with dry conditions continuing and also for more highs being above climate means and those values being in the mid 90s, making it the warmest day of the week. During the day Wednesday, changes will start to erupt across the region with increase in cloud cover, especially in the Panahandle and highs will drop down into the low 90s. On Thursday, conditions will get wetter around here and also temperatures will drop to more normal for this time of year, which is the upper 80s.

Many changes to occur over the next few days (Andre Brooks)

During the weekend, the rain chances will continue, which is well-needed for the viewing area. Once we enter the latter portion of the weekend, conditions will calm down and also the temperatures will be on the slight increase as well.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.