Above average conditions Tuesday into Wednesday; Slight changes Thursday into Saturday

Our area of high pressure that was on top of us Monday has now shifted towards the east and that will continue to pump in the warm and humid conditions for our Tuesday into our Wednesday. Highs each day will mainly be in the low to mid 90s with mainly sunny to partly cloudy conditions with winds continuing to be out of the south and east with speeds around 5 to 15 mph. Overnight lows will also continue to be in the mid to upper 50s with isolated areas of low 60s with partly cloudy skies during this time period.

During the Day Thursday, changes will start to commence across the western side of the state with a cold front starting to approach the area. Starting in the Panhandle, isolated to scattered thunderstorms will be introduced into this portion of the area with temperatures dropping slightly into the upper 80s to low 90s. Forr Greater Nebraska, partly cloudy skies are in the headlines Thursday with highs in the low 90s. Friday, isolated to scattered thunderstorms will be possible for western side of the state with temperatures remaining in the upper 80s to low 90s. Saturday, the Panhandle starts drying out and temperatures will increase back into the low to mid 90s, and for Greater Nebraska, the temperatures will remain in the upper 80s with more spotty thunderstorm chances.

