Business funding available through KC Youth Entrepreneurship Competition

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Entries are now being accepted for the Keith County Youth Entrepreneurship Competition.

The contest provides high school students in Keith County with an opportunity to receive funding for new or existing businesses.

Students in ninth through 12th grades, as of the 2022-23 school year, are eligible to compete. They must submit their business ideas or provide details about their current business in the application.

Judges will select up to 10 semi-finalists to participate in workshops Oct. 15 and Oct. 22 that focus on starting and operating a small business.

The group of semi-finalists will subsequently be narrowed to a pool that will advance to the final round. Those finalists will have the opportunity to perfect their pitches through a fun, interactive workshop Nov. 5. They will then pitch their businesses to the judges in person Nov. 12.

Cash prizes will be awarded to the top three places, with first place receiving up to $4,000. Winnings must be used to either establish or continue operation of the entered business within Keith County.

The deadline to enter is 5 p.m. Oct. 8. Entries can be mailed to or dropped off at the MPCC Ogallala Campus, 512 E. B St. South, Ogallala, NE 69153. They will also be accepted via email at ogallala@mpcc.edu.

The Keith County Youth Entrepreneurship Competition is a joint venture among the MPCC Ogallala Campus, Keith County Foundation Fund, Keith County Area Development, Nebraska Community Foundation, Adams Bank and Trust and Pinnacle Bank.

