The Dawgs take on Kearney at Dowhower Park

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Bulldogs welcome the Kearney Bearcats to Dowhower Park for a Monday afternoon match-up on the softball diamond. The Dawgs went 1-3 in their previous games in a tournament, beating Omaha Burke 10-7, then falling to Papillion-LaVista South (12-4), Millard North (2-1), and Elkhorn (3-1). The Dawgs are looking to get things back on track with this match-up against Kearney.

University of Omaha commit Tatum Montelongo was on the mound for the Dawgs to start the game, and she kicked things off with a strikeout. The Bearcats get a runner on when Kaylee Harsh singles to center field. But, then Montelongo strikes out Kearney’s Haidyn Skeen to get the Dawgs out of the inning.

In the bottom of the first inning, Montelongo draws a walk to get a runner on for North Platte. The next batter-up is, Skylar Bedlan and she singles to left field. With two runners on Brooklyn Deibert comes through with the RBI single to left field. Deibert’s RBI would drive in Ella Harmon who came in to run for Montelongo. The Dawgs would end the inning with the 1-0 lead over Kearney.

In the top of the second inning, North Platte would sit the Bearcats down 1,2,3. North Platte would also not be able to move any runners across in the bottom of the second and the score would remain 1-0.

Kearney starts to make some moves in the top of the third inning. To get things started for the Bearcats, Hannah Wulf singles to right field. A few batters later, Jaylin Harsh lays down a bunt and she’ll be safe at first and drives in Wulf for the RBI. The third inning ends with the game being tied at one a piece.

The Dawgs start to pull away in the bottom of the fourth when Lauren Horne knocks a two-run homer to increase North Platte’s lead to 4-1. The very next batter up for the Dawgs is Kaitlyn Aden and she also goes yard and the Dawgs lead moves to 5-1.

North Platte goes on to win the game 6-2 over Kearney. North Platte will be back in action Thursday, August 25th on the road facing Gross Catholic and Skutt Catholic.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.