Famous author to speak at Hershey Public Schools

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Hershey Public Schools is excited to announce that Laura Stack will be giving a presentation to the Hershey Public Schools’ 6th through 12th-grade students on August 30 at 10 am in the East Gym.

Community members and families are encouraged to attend the presentation.

Here is a brief summary of Laura’s story that she will be sharing:

For 30 years, Laura Stack was best known in the business world as “The Productivity Pro.” Her career as a keynote speaker, bestselling author of eight books, and corporate spokesperson came to a screeching halt on November 20, 2019, when her 19-year-old son, Johnny, died by suicide after becoming psychotic from dabbing high-THC marijuana concentrates.

Laura responded by forming the nonprofit, Johnny’s Ambassadors, to educate parents, teens, and communities about the dangers of today’s high-THC marijuana on adolescent brain development, psychosis, and suicide. Her platform now brings prevention education to drug prevention conferences, community groups, and schools to stop youth marijuana use.

Johnny’s story has been told in People Magazine, the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, the Epoch Times, the Ingraham Angle, the Untold Story with Martha MacCallum, and PBS. Laura is the recipient of the Drug-Free America Foundation’s Moxie Award for protecting youth from substances, the Leadership in Advocacy Award from the National Speakers Association, and the American Association of Suicidology’s Loss Survivor of the Year Award.

Laura is a powerful speaker who brings Johnny’s personal warning and solid research together in her book, The Dangerous Truth About Today’s Marijuana: Johnny Stack’s Life and Death Story. Described as a force of nature with unstoppable drive and unwavering purpose, Laura is determined to get teens to #StopDabbing.

“The Dangerous Truth About Today’s Marijuana: Johnny Stack’s Life and Death Story” – Teen Version Description Laura Stack’s 19-year-old son, Johnny, died by suicide on November 20, 2019, after becoming delusional from dabbing high-THC marijuana concentrates. Soon afterward, Laura started a nonprofit organization, Johnny’s Ambassadors, to educate parents and teens about the dangers of youth marijuana use. Before marijuana, Johnny was a computer whiz with a 4.0 GPA and a perfect math score on the SAT. After marijuana, he stole his family dog from the home and threatened to kill it without payment from his mother. Three days before his death, Johnny issued his own warning about his marijuana usage. Through this tragic tale, Stack hopes to help teens understand how marijuana can harm them. Objectives • Who’s Johnny? • “Then” vs. “Now” marijuana • Why do youth use marijuana? • Is marijuana medicine? • Adolescent brain development • Impacts of THC use on adolescents • Risks of mental illness, psychosis, and suicide • How the marijuana industry markets to youth (with media examples) • Fact vs fiction: play the marijuana FACT or CRAP gameshow • Recognizing risky situations and learning refusal skills Speaker Bio Laura Stack is Johnny Stack’s mom. After her son died by suicide because of his marijuana addiction and resulting psychosis, she now helps teens understand why today’s high-potency THC products can cause problems with their brain development, the development of mental illness, and thoughts of suicide. Before Johnny died, Laura was a speaker and author for 30 years. Now, Laura sees it as her responsibility to share Johnny’s warning with other teens to keep them from following Johnny’s path. More than anything, Laura wants to help teens understand the science and potential harms of today’s marijuana. She is determined to start a movement to get young people to #StopDabbing.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.