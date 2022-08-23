Grant funds allow future for ice rink in North Platte

By Melanie Standiford
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 10:08 AM CDT
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - NPIce, Inc. has been awarded grant funds by Visit North Platte.

NPIce’s goal is to launch an Outdoor Ice Skating and Hockey Rink in North Platte, December 2022 through February 2023 to introduce the community to ice hockey, figure skating, and a “whole lotta fun!” A modified, one-third, regulation-size hockey rink (90 feet x 70 feet with full hockey boards and plexi-glass or netting) is planned for the season.

Awards from the Sports Incentive and Promotional funding sources are a major step in the fundraising process. To open a refrigerated ice skating rink in West-central Nebraska the community will need to raise almost $250,000.

NPIce, Inc. has determined about 75% needs to be raised or pledged by early October to purchase the equipment to freeze and operate the rink.

McGrath says, “the equipment will be purchased and reusable, each season, for ice skating and can be expanded on if a larger rink is required.”

More information about NPIce

NPIce, Inc. announces its formation as a non-profit organization to offer ice sports and management to North Platte and West-Central Nebraska. Founded by local entrepreneurs Stephen “BLu” McGrath and Tyler Sexson.

The corporation adopted 501c3 status to provide logistical formation with USA Hockey and US Figure Skating governing bodies. The entity will partner with TRuBlade Skating, an ice arena management organization, to establish and promote ice skating, hockey, figure skating and other ice sports.

The group has the knowledge, experience, and skill to operate a full or modified ice rink business by providing creative programming, youth and adult leagues, competitions, skating lessons, hockey training, figure skating, birthday parties, special events and “a whole lotta’ of Fun.”

