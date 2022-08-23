Kearney man arrested for assault with a hammer

By KSNB Local4
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A Kearney man is in jail after police say he struck a man in the head with a hammer.

Tristen Titus, 25, is charged with felony first degree assault and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. He’s in the Buffalo County Detention Center on $25,000 bond. He’s scheduled in court for a probable cause hearing Sept. 9.

Court records indicate the assault happened Aug. 19 at a residence in southeast Kearney. Police say Titus struck Justin Leal, 29, on the right side of the forehead with a hammer causing bleeding and broken bones in the skull. Police found a bloody hammer next to Leal at the scene. Police arrested Titus about six blocks away from the scene. It’s not clear what the motive for the assault was.

The felony charges carry a max penalty of 50 years in prison each.

