Purr-fect way to love cats and paw-sta

By Melanie Standiford
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 8:09 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Paws-itive Partners Humane Society’s annual Purrfect Pasta Dinner fundraiser returns Friday, August 26 after a two-year cancellation because of the pandemic.  This year’s dinner will be held at Venue 304 at 304 East Fifth Street, downtown across from North Platte Community Playhouse.  Doors open at 5:00 pm.  Purrect Pasta Dinner is open to the public and admission is a free will donation.  Everyone is invited to come and support Paws-itive Partners.

Diners can sample eleven pasta entrees made and served by celebrity chefs.  Celebrity chefs are local businesses and local people.  Entrees include lasagna, three-cheese pasta bake, Mexican manicotti, summer pasta salad with garden vegetables, tortellini soup and more.  All meals include a salad, bread, and desserts.

In addition to being served dinner, guests can shop at the silent auction, buy-it-now sale, and Be Responsi-Bull table.

The funds from Purrfect Pasta Dinner will assist in Paws-itive Partners’ Love My Cat program.  Love My Cat is a high-volume spay and neuter endeavor to prevent unwanted cat pregnancies.  An average of 300 cats and kittens are sterilized during a single Love My Cat month.

