State senator pledges to introduce medical marijuana legislation

Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 9:50 PM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - State Senator Jen Day of District 49 announced on Monday that she plans to introduce legislation to legalize medical marijuana in the upcoming legislative session.

Secretary of State Bob Evnen’s office announced on Monday that the two medical marijuana ballot initiatives failed to qualify for the November 2022 ballot, with the number of signatures collected falling short of what was needed. Day says this leaves many without an effective way to treat chronic pain and epileptic seizures.

Senator Day said, “We will exhaust every measure possible to get Nebraskans the medical freedom they deserve and want.”

The 2023 legislative session will begin on Jan. 4, 2023. District 49 covers north-central Sarpy county, including the areas of Chalco, western Papillion and La Vista.

