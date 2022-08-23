Tips & Tricks: Planning ahead for the Nebraska State Fair

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Nebraska State Fair 2022 is only days away and fair officials are urging guests to plan their trip ahead of time. With countless options for snacks, treats and entertainment, spending a day or two at the fair can end up costing a pretty penny — but there are ways to get the best bang for your buck.

NSF Executive Director Bill Ogg told Local4 News, fairgoers should purchase wristbands and tickets ahead of time. They can be found online at a discounted price from what one would find while at Fonner Park.

Ray Massie with the NSF seconds Ogg’s recommendation to buy what you can for the fair online.

“Really, every ticket that you want to get to the fair should be purchased ahead of time in order to save the maximum amount of money,” Massie said. “Whether you’re going to see Brantly Gilbert or Los Tucanes De Tijuana, or Happy Together, or Jeff Dunham or even Flo Rida — You’ll want to buy those tickets in advance.”

Also, with upwards of 50,000 people in one day attending the fair, it’s important to know the right places to park.

Fairgoers are advised to travel to the fairgrounds using by either using Stuhr Road or South Locust Street and from there, take the main entrance — State Fair Blvd.

Ogg suggests guests park in one of two grass lots located to the east and west of Fonner Park. But for those who want to avoid parking altogether, he offers up the shuttle service, returning once again this year.

“We also offer free shuttles from the Conestoga Mall, from Sam’s Club on the northern part of Grand Island and from Central Community College, on the southern part of Grand Island,” Ogg noted.

With large grounds to cover, hundreds of forms of entertainment and unique food options — Ogg also urges people to plan for more than a couple hours at the fair.

“Plan on spending hours here. there’s so much to see and do, there’s 40,000 hours of free entertainment,” he said. “Once you’re on the grounds, you literally cannot take it all in.”

