Wallace and Brady Volleyball gets tune up at Jamboree

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Before the official volleyball season gets underway, Wallace Wildcats took on the Brady Eagles at the Wallace Jamboree on Monday evening. This was a tune up to not only get some of the JV players reps on the floor, but for the varsity to get a chance, build up some chemistry and to gauge where they are as a team.

In the first varsity set, after Brady scored the first point of the game, Wallace answered with seven unanswered points to assert their dominance early. Leading the way for the Wildcats early was Junior Kendyl Flaming who had a few kills to help the wildcats get out to an early lead. The Wildcats also had some great net protection as Karlie Finley and Reagan Pelster both did their job on the front line getting blocks, which led to points for the Wildcats. The Wildcats enjoyed a pretty easy first set with a final score of 25-16.

It was a tale of two different sets as the Eagles came out of the block flying in the second set. Lead by one of their senior leaders, Sierra Carr, she seemingly did everything for the Eagles in this set. Carr notched a few blocks, kills and was extremely active in this second set. She wasn’t alone in the effort category. Elsie Golter got a piece of the action with a few kills of her own, which gave the Eagles a commanding 19-11 lead over the Wildcats. The Eagles didn’t lead up as they continued to soar throughout the set with a game-sealing kill by Summer McConville as the Eagles took set number two with a final score of 25-17.

The Brady Eagles officially get their season under way Aug. 30 at home against Perkins County, while the Wallace Wildcats open up their season Aug. 25 at home against Cambridge.

