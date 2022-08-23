Yard of the Summer competition winners announced

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Keep North Platte and Lincoln County Beautiful and the North Platte Bulletin held a competition to honor households and businesses that have beautiful landscapes. Prize sponsors for the competition include Do It Center – North Platte Hardware and REMAX, Koby Rickertsen.

Nominations were taken during the past month. The judges collectively scored 25 yards to determine the winners.

Judges had a tough job this year because there were so many great lawns.

“I gave everyone a perfect score because I thought they were all wonderful, ultimately I had to pick a winner,” the ward 3 judge stated. Krysti Deckert commented on her choice for business winner, “It was inspirational to see food being grown in a beautiful way right in the middle of town. We need more spaces like this.”

The judges included Claudia Cable, Pam Mitchell, Aggie Gies, Joy Bamesberger, Krysti Deckert, and Mona Anderson.

The rankings were based on curb appeal, balance and color, sustainability, creativity, and maintenance.

The 2022 winners:

Ward 1 – 2005 Iron Eagle Court – Jeff and Shannon Staggs

Ward 2 – 2115 Cedarberry Road – Jon and Katie Silvia

Ward 3 – 47 South Sherman – Bryan and Crystal Seiford

Ward 4 – 620 N Vine – Sue Steel

Business – Bargain Bin

County – Honorable Mention tie:

8182 Moran County Road – Jerry and Peggy Woodruff

12074 W. Kovanda Road – Frank and Lyndee Nielsen

