Authorities: 300 dogs seized on property were malnourished, suffered from injuries

The Nye County Sheriff’s office says two people were arrested Monday and 300 dogs were seized in an animal cruelty case.
By Caitlin Lilly and Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KVVU/Gray News) - Nevada authorities recovered 300 dogs after making an arrest of two people Monday in an animal cruelty case.

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office said Oksana Higgins and Vasili Platunov were arrested after being accused of felony animal abuse and neglect.

Authorities said they obtained a search warrant for a property in Amargosa Valley as part of their investigation. The 300 dogs, of a variety of different breeds and ages, were found there.

Officials said they found the dogs in poor conditions. The kennels had dirt floors and were lined along the property. The dogs were in various states of malnutrition due to not being fed well, many dogs had injuries or untreated medical conditions.

The sheriff’s office said additional charges may be filed against the couple based on the determination of any other conditions for the dogs while being treated by a veterinarian.

The dogs will be kept on the property, KVVU reports, until Monday as nonprofits and shelters work with the authorities to develop a plan to adopt the dogs out.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family of a U.S. Marine Veteran injured in the Ukranian war is struggling to bring their...
U.S. Marine Veteran from North Platte injured in Ukranian War, family struggling to bring him home
Tristen Titus, 25, is charged with felony first degree assault and use of a deadly weapon to...
Kearney man arrested for assault with a hammer
NPIce is planning a rink in North Platte from December 2022 to February 2023.
Grant funds allow future for ice rink in North Platte
A search of the vehicle revealed two foam statues in the backseat. Troopers discovered that...
Troopers find meth, fentanyl hidden inside foam statues
Keep North Platte and Lincoln County Beautiful and the North Platte Bulletin held a competition...
Yard of the Summer competition winners announced

Latest News

FILE - During a full day of cross-examination Wednesday, the defense contended Charles Freeman...
Defense: Key government witness tried to extort R. Kelly
The U.S. military says it carried out airstrikes in eastern Syria that targeted areas used by...
US airstrikes target Iran-backed militia in eastern Syria
Officials identify body discovered in northwest Otoe County
The police department says one 15-year-old is in critical condition, while the others are in...
4 injured in drive-by shooting near Chicago high school
Gage County Board Chairman Erich Tiemann
Gage County to end countywide sales tax, finish paying huge civil rights judgment