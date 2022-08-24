Countdown to kickoff in Ireland

Complete coverage of the Huskers and fans in Ireland
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLARNEY, Ireland (KOLN) - The excitement continues to build for the Huskers as they get closer to kicking off the 2022 football season against Northwestern in Dublin, Ireland. 10/11 NOW Sports Director Kevin Sjuts is across the pond witnessing the sights and sounds of Ireland, as well as how the locals there are reacting to the Big Red in town.

The Nebraska Football team landed Tuesday morning following an eight-hour international flight. This is the program’s first time playing abroad since 1992 when the team squared off against Kansas State in Tokyo, Japan.

Kickoff between Nebraska and Northwestern is Saturday at 11:30 a.m. CST at the Aer Lingus Classic. It’s expected that upwards of 10,000 Husker fans will be in the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland cheering on the Big Red. The game will be televised on Fox.

Kevin is traveling with a tour group organized by Holiday Vacations. 10/11′s coverage in Ireland is sponsored by Zig’s Muffler, Brakes, Shocks, Struts & Alignments.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family of a U.S. Marine Veteran injured in the Ukranian war is struggling to bring their...
U.S. Marine Veteran from North Platte injured in Ukranian War, family struggling to bring him home
Tristen Titus, 25, is charged with felony first degree assault and use of a deadly weapon to...
Kearney man arrested for assault with a hammer
NPIce is planning a rink in North Platte from December 2022 to February 2023.
Grant funds allow future for ice rink in North Platte
Keep North Platte and Lincoln County Beautiful and the North Platte Bulletin held a competition...
Yard of the Summer competition winners announced
A search of the vehicle revealed two foam statues in the backseat. Troopers discovered that...
Troopers find meth, fentanyl hidden inside foam statues

Latest News

Yard of the Summer Competition
Paxton residents Bill and Susan Forbes take a picture with Wallace community members Ed Hahn,...
Wallace votes to send abortion ban to November Ballot
NE SATRAD
Rain in north east Nebraska, western part of the state will see another sunny and warm day
KNOP Weather Outlook 8-23-2022
Warm and sunny through mid-week; then cooler with some moisture