Countdown to kickoff in Ireland

KILLARNEY, Ireland (KOLN) - The excitement continues to build for the Huskers as they get closer to kicking off the 2022 football season against Northwestern in Dublin, Ireland. 10/11 NOW Sports Director Kevin Sjuts is across the pond witnessing the sights and sounds of Ireland, as well as how the locals there are reacting to the Big Red in town.

The Nebraska Football team landed Tuesday morning following an eight-hour international flight. This is the program’s first time playing abroad since 1992 when the team squared off against Kansas State in Tokyo, Japan.

Kickoff between Nebraska and Northwestern is Saturday at 11:30 a.m. CST at the Aer Lingus Classic. It’s expected that upwards of 10,000 Husker fans will be in the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland cheering on the Big Red. The game will be televised on Fox.

Kevin is traveling with a tour group organized by Holiday Vacations.

