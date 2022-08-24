Cozad man charged after fight at gentlemen’s club

Corey Brestel
Corey Brestel(Buffalo County Detention Center)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A Cozad man faces two weapons charges in connection with a fight between motorcycle gangs last month at a gentleman’s club near Elm Creek.

Corey Brestel, 24, is charged with felony possession of a defaced firearm and misdemeanor carrying a concealed weapon. Brestel was connected to a shooting and assault that happened July 31 at the Paradise City club south of Elm Creek.

Court records show that Christopher Reitz, 38, and Mitchell Hahn of the Tribesman motorcycle gang were attacked by about 30 members of the Homietos motorcycle gang. Hahn suffered severe facial wounds as a result of being beaten with a threaded nut tied to a bandana.

During the assault, Reitz reported that a gunshot was fired, wounding Richard Rios, 29, of Texas, in the abdomen. Court records did not indicate whether Rios was a member of either motorcycle gang.

Brestel, a member of the Homietos gang, drove Rios to a Lexington hospital for treatment. His vehicle was later impounded and Brestel was questioned in Kearney by law enforcement. During a search of his vehicle, investigators found a sawed off shotgun with the serial number filed off, as well as two semi-automatic handguns. All three weapons were loaded.

As of Wednesday, there were no records indicating that anyone had been arrested or charged with the Rios shooting or the Hahn assault.

Brestel is scheduled for a probable cause hearing Sept. 22 in Buffalo County Court. He was arrested Tuesday on a Buffalo County warrant and is in the Buffalo County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

