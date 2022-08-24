How prescribed burns protect Nebraska grasslands

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Just like the deserts, rain forests, and other terrestrial biomes, grasslands are an essential part of our ecosystem too. Grasslands are especially important in Nebraska, due to how big the beef/cattle industry is in the state.

One of the biggest threats to the grasslands is the Eastern Redcedar because of how invasive they are, and how they impact grazing practices. Prescribing fires is one of the ways that can help get rid of the Eastern Redcedar and to help ranchers in their operation.

“Prescribe fire is something we use in our operations. We plan for it, we execute it, and it is a part of our management process. We consider the amount of money it takes to control the Eastern Redcedar - is not substantial at all compared to the amount of money you’re losing each year because of the encroachment of the Redcedar,” Ranch owner and President of the Nebraska Prescribed Fire Council Scott Stout said. “It’s the grazing loss in the sheer loss of grasslands that affects the ranching operation. In general, it’s a family operation we run and it’s our livelihood and that is what we make money and raise our families on.”

Protecting our grasslands has a positive effect not only on the state of Nebraska and its ranchers, but on the world we live in. If the grasslands continue to become invaded, it can prevent our cattle from thriving, and can have some serious ramifications because of it. Prescribing fire may sound like an unusual practice to the average Joe, but for these ranchers, it helps out and keeps business booming.

