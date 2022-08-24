Huskers hold first practice in Ireland

The Huskers at their first practice in Ireland.
The Huskers at their first practice in Ireland.(Scott Bruhn | Scott Bruhn)
By Nebraska Athletics
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After arriving in Ireland on Tuesday morning, the Nebraska football team held its first practice on the Emerald Isle Wednesday. The Huskers worked out for approximately two hours in Dublin just outside of Aviva Stadium, the site of Saturday’s season opener against Northwestern.

The practice venue wasn’t the only new sight for Nebraska on Wednesday, as nine Husker defenders were presented with Blackshirts jerseys prior to practice. Earning Blackshirts were defensive linemen Colton Feist and Ty Robinson, edge rushers Garrett Nelson and Caleb Tannor, linebackers Luke Reimer and Nick Henrich and defensive backs Marques Buford Jr., Myles Farmer and Quinton Newsome.

Defensive coordinator Erik Chinander met with the media after practice and talked about awarding Blackshirts.

“They were hanging in their lockers today when they got there,” Chinander said of the Blackshirt jerseys. “Hopefully there will be a few more. The guys that got them, they deserved it, and they’ve earned those Blackshirts.

Chinander was asked about two players – Buford and Feist – who were first-time Blackshirt recipients.

“I thought Marques could have played last year. I would have felt comfortable putting him in the game,” Chinander said of Buford, who primarily had a special teams role in 2021. “This year, he’s done everything he’s supposed to do. He’s done everything right. He’s really deserved one.

“Colton Feist has done it the hard way. He’s a walk on from Yutan, Nebraska. He’s had to work hard at it. He kept fighting and kept getting better and kept grinding, and he’s really proved that he belongs. He’s proved that he should be out there with the ones right now.”

Aside from the excitement of being in Ireland and the awarding of the Blackshirts, Chinander said Nebraska had a good practice on Wednesday, and he is looking forward to Saturday’s season opener.

“I want to see if these guys are who I think they are,” he said. “By that I mean, will they play as hard as they have, can they step it up a bit? I want to see big-time effort. It should be a great atmosphere. Some of these guys are starting their first game, so we’ll see how they operate.”

On the other side of the ball, offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Mark Whipple talked about his position group and what he’s looking for from Casey Thompson on Saturday.

“Taking care of the football and being a leader but the leadership comes from your play and not from your mouth,” Whipple said. “It’s a really good (quarterback) room. We have good kids that care and work hard and really help one another. They’ve been fun to be around, and it’s obviously a lot more fun when you win.

Nebraska continues preparations for Saturday’s Aer Lingus Classic with another practice on Thursday. Head Coach Scott Frost will address the media following practice. Kickoff between Nebraska and Northwestern is set for 11:30 a.m. (Central) on Saturday, with television coverage on FOX and radio coverage on the Huskers Radio Network and Huskers.com.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family of a U.S. Marine Veteran injured in the Ukranian war is struggling to bring their...
U.S. Marine Veteran from North Platte injured in Ukranian War, family struggling to bring him home
Tristen Titus, 25, is charged with felony first degree assault and use of a deadly weapon to...
Kearney man arrested for assault with a hammer
NPIce is planning a rink in North Platte from December 2022 to February 2023.
Grant funds allow future for ice rink in North Platte
A search of the vehicle revealed two foam statues in the backseat. Troopers discovered that...
Troopers find meth, fentanyl hidden inside foam statues
Keep North Platte and Lincoln County Beautiful and the North Platte Bulletin held a competition...
Yard of the Summer competition winners announced

Latest News

10/11 NOW Sports Director Kevin Sjuts is across the pond witnessing the sights and sounds of...
Countdown to kickoff in Ireland
The Nebraska Football Team touched down in Ireland and are getting situated ahead of their...
Huskers land in Ireland ahead of overseas B1G matchup
Nebraska Women’s Gymnastics Volunteer Assistant Coach Marissa King
King joins Nebraska coaching staff as volunteer assistant
Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Quaran McPherson #3 MBB vs Peru State
McPherson suffers season-ending injury