Judge blocks federal guidelines that include abortion services in emergency care

By CNN
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 9:01 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
(CNN) - A judge is granting a preliminary injunction, blocking guidance from the Department of Health and Human Services aimed at abortion rights.

The ruling involves the Emergency Medical Treatment and Active Labor Act.

That law requires some medical providers to give emergency care to pregnant women even if they can’t pay.

The agency’s guidance states emergency care must also include abortions in situations where a woman’s health or life is threatened.

The federal agency added that medical providers would be protected if those actions violated state law.

U.S. District Court Judge James Wesley Hendrix, a federal judge in Texas, said that guidance was an overreach beyond the law’s purpose.

