New councilman sworn in; Rec Center half cent sales tax placed on Nov. ballot

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - It’s official. The Rec Center’s half cent sales tax will go before voters on Nov. 8.

The North Platte City Council gave unanimous approval during a special session Tuesday. It comes after the Lincoln County Clerk’s Office verified the 1,059 signatures needed to place the proposal on the ballot.

Supporters for the project gathered more than 1,100 signatures in two weeks. A petition to collect signatures launched on Aug. 5. Supporters were able to gather more than 1,100 signatures over the course of two weeks.

The money generated from the sales tax will help pay for upgrades to the Rec Center and Cody Pool, as well as rebuild the skate park.

In other business, new city councilman Brian Flanders was sworn in by Mayor Brandon Kelliher.

Flanders will represent Ward 3 after long-time city council Jim Carman announced his resignation earlier this month.

Flanders filed to run against Carman in the May Primary. Both men advanced to the General Election.

“It was a surprise that it happened this way, but again I am up to the challenge and anything I can do for the citizens of North Platte,” Flanders said.

Flanders was appointed by Mayor Brandon A. Kelliher to fulfill the remainder of the Carman’s term. Flanders is a reporting center coordinator for the District 11 Probation Office.

