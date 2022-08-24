Officials identify body discovered in northwest Otoe County

(Ajax9 | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 1:02 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTOE COUNTY, Neb. (KOLN) - The body of a man discovered in a rural area of northwest Otoe County has been identified.

The Otoe County Sheriff’s Office says 30-year-old William Klingenfuss of Manteca, California was found Friday evening in a pickup truck.

Landowners were walking their property and discovered the deceased male in a vehicle that had been on the acreage for several years.

Otoe County deputies and the Nebraska State Patrol investigators processed the scene and determined that the man had been dead for several days.

An autopsy has been completed and investigators are waiting on the results. Foul play is not suspected.

Otoe County Investigators are working to determine how Klingenfuss ended up at the acreage.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family of a U.S. Marine Veteran injured in the Ukranian war is struggling to bring their...
U.S. Marine Veteran from North Platte injured in Ukranian War, family struggling to bring him home
Tristen Titus, 25, is charged with felony first degree assault and use of a deadly weapon to...
Kearney man arrested for assault with a hammer
NPIce is planning a rink in North Platte from December 2022 to February 2023.
Grant funds allow future for ice rink in North Platte
A search of the vehicle revealed two foam statues in the backseat. Troopers discovered that...
Troopers find meth, fentanyl hidden inside foam statues
Keep North Platte and Lincoln County Beautiful and the North Platte Bulletin held a competition...
Yard of the Summer competition winners announced

Latest News

Gage County Board Chairman Erich Tiemann
Gage County to end countywide sales tax, finish paying huge civil rights judgment
Nebraska delegation critical of Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan
Corey Brestel
Cozad man charged after fight at gentlemen’s club
Troopers, deputies arrest St. Paul man in threat investigation