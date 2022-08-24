Troopers, deputies arrest St. Paul man in threat investigation

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (Press Release) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol, with assistance from the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, have arrested a St. Paul man following an investigation into reported threats.

At approximately 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, NSP received information that a male subject, identified as Robert Jaeger, 43, of St. Paul, posed an imminent threat to a former girlfriend. NSP was able to make contact with the former girlfriend and move her to a safe location.

At approximately 7:00 p.m., troopers and deputies located the subject in a field south of the Interstate 80 interchange at Aurora. The subject was observed to be in possession of multiple firearms.

As the subject attempted to leave the area in his pickup, a trooper performed a tactical vehicle intervention to bring the pickup to a stop. Jaeger was then taken into custody without further incident. Troopers located multiple firearms, as well as methamphetamine and controlled substance pills.

Jaeger was arrested for terroristic threats, violating a protection order, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of a firearm during a drug violation.

He was lodged in Hamilton County Jail.

