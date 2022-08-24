Troopers, deputies arrest St. Paul man in threat investigation

(MGN)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (Press Release) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol, with assistance from the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, have arrested a St. Paul man following an investigation into reported threats.

At approximately 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, NSP received information that a male subject, identified as Robert Jaeger, 43, of St. Paul, posed an imminent threat to a former girlfriend. NSP was able to make contact with the former girlfriend and move her to a safe location.

At approximately 7:00 p.m., troopers and deputies located the subject in a field south of the Interstate 80 interchange at Aurora. The subject was observed to be in possession of multiple firearms.

As the subject attempted to leave the area in his pickup, a trooper performed a tactical vehicle intervention to bring the pickup to a stop. Jaeger was then taken into custody without further incident. Troopers located multiple firearms, as well as methamphetamine and controlled substance pills.

Jaeger was arrested for terroristic threats, violating a protection order, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of a firearm during a drug violation.

He was lodged in Hamilton County Jail.

Copyright 2022 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family of a U.S. Marine Veteran injured in the Ukranian war is struggling to bring their...
U.S. Marine Veteran from North Platte injured in Ukranian War, family struggling to bring him home
Tristen Titus, 25, is charged with felony first degree assault and use of a deadly weapon to...
Kearney man arrested for assault with a hammer
NPIce is planning a rink in North Platte from December 2022 to February 2023.
Grant funds allow future for ice rink in North Platte
A search of the vehicle revealed two foam statues in the backseat. Troopers discovered that...
Troopers find meth, fentanyl hidden inside foam statues
Keep North Platte and Lincoln County Beautiful and the North Platte Bulletin held a competition...
Yard of the Summer competition winners announced

Latest News

KNOP Weather Outlook 8-23-2022
Drier and warmer than average weather remains for next 7 days
Prescribed fires helping the ecosystem
How prescribed burns protect Nebraska grasslands
NE SATRAD
Rain in north east Nebraska, western part of the state will see another sunny and warm day
Rec Center half cent sales tax and new Ward 3 councilman