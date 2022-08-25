Husker fans having a great time at “Buskers” in Ireland

"Buskers" is the happy hour headquarters for Husker fans in Ireland.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A bar named “Buskers” is the home away from home for Husker fans in Ireland.

“Buskers is great, unbelievable, I love it,” Jay Jensen of Omaha said.

“If you’re not here at Buskers and you’re back home, you’re missing out, this is the place to be,” Brandon Ehmen of Fairmont said.

The downtown Dublin establishment is serving as the happy hour headquarters for Husker nation leading up to the season opener against Northwestern. Fans are enjoying pints of Guinness and Irish music.

A live audience is also in attendance for Sports Nightly, a Nebraska Athletics radio show broadcasting on-location in Ireland, all this week.

“It’s amazing to see the amount of Husker fans that are here; everywhere we go we chant “Go Big Red,” Alicia O’Keefe of Lincoln said. “Ireland is an amazing country. We’ve had a lot of fun so far.”

“I would’ve never expected a place here in Ireland to have this many Husker fans. It’s awesome; I wish everybody could be here, “ Joe Jensen of Omaha said.

“People are great. They drink a lot of beer,” Jay Jensen of Omaha said.

The good times are rolling at Buskers, and many of those Husker fans will be at a pep rally the day before the game.

For Northwestern fans, there is also a home bar, just not quite as bustling as Buskers.

