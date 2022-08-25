LIVE UPDATES: Huskers open season against Northwestern in Ireland

Kickoff between Nebraska and Northwestern on Saturday is set for 11:30 a.m. (Central), with television coverage on FOX and radio coverage on the Huskers Radio Network and Huskers.com(Brett Baker, 10/11 NOW)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska kicks off its football season on Saturday when the Huskers take on the Northwestern Wildcats at the Aer Lingus Classic at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland.

Kickoff is set for 11:30 a.m. (Central), with television coverage on FOX.

10/11 NOW Sports Director Kevin Sjuts is in Ireland and will have a live report before and after the game that you can watch in the video player above. Follow his updates via twitter and catch up on all his reports from Ireland this week in the video player below.

Nebraska Athletics contributed to this report.

