New Asian buffet is now open in North Platte

News 2 at Six
By Kelsley Wilkinson
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The newest restaurant opened Wednesday with a ribbon cutting ceremony to mark the occasion.

It isn’t Diego Xiquin’s first restaurant but this new location, Szechuan Buffet & Sushi Bar, has a different twist. Instead of serving up just entrées, it offers a buffet. Along with the buffet option, it also offer different types of sushi. It’s located at 1902 Jeffers Street.

“We have different kinds of sushi from our other restaurants here in town and I hope a lot of people want to try out different sushi,” said Xiquin. “Our buffet is a basic buffet but we pride ourselves on keeping the food as fresh as we can and if people want to try it, we are here.”

It will be open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. On Fridays and Saturdays, it will stay open a little later until 9:30 p.m. The buffet is available starting at 3 p.m. on the weekdays and available all-day during the weekend.

