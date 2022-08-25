Sutherland passes resolution for county to verify signatures for abortion ban petition

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A citizen initiative petition with 169 signatures in favor of the passage of an ordinance outlawing abortion was turned in to the Sutherland Village Clerk. In order for the petition to be successful the petitioners needed to obtain 139 signatures. Wednesday, the village board of Sutherland took action on their next step in the citizen initiative process.

On Wednesday’s agenda was the passage of Resolution No. 2022-08-06. The resolution was titled, “Resolution to create an agreement with the Lincoln County Clerk or Election Commissioner to determine if an initiative & referendum petition has been signed by the requisite number of Sutherland voters.”

The vote to pass the resolution, to proceed in verifying the signatures, was unanimous.

The resolution reads:

WHEREAS, the Village has received an Initiative & Referendum Petition which is an initiative measure to adopt an ‘Ordinance Outlawing Abortion, Declaring Sutherland a Sanctuary City for the Unborn’ purporting to contain the required number of voters to trigger action by the Village pursuant to the Municipal and Referendum Act…and

WHEREAS, Nebraska Revised Statutes… provides that the Village and Lincoln County Clerk or Election Commissioner ‘may by mutual agreement provide that the county clerk or election commissioner shall ascertain whether the petition is signed by the requisite number of voters.’ The Village seeks to formalize such mutual agreement.

NOW THEREFORE, the Village of Sutherland hereby resolves that the Village hereby enters into a mutual agreement for the certification by the Lincoln County Clerk or Election Commission to make a determination whether the aforementioned Initiative & Referendum Petition been signed by the requisite number of qualified electors of the Village of Sutherland.

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, the Village shall reimburse Lincoln County for any costs incurred by the Lincoln County Clerk or Election Commissioner.

The Village Board ordered the Village Clerk to deliver the signatures, along with the resolution, to the Lincoln County Clerk first thing Thursday morning for the County Clerk to verify the petition. Expecting to know the return on that petition, a special village board meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, August 30 at 8:00 am.

If the requisite number of signatures were obtained in the petition from verified voters in the Village of Sutherland, then the Village Board will have to make the decision to either pass the ordinance in the exact form proposed or send the ordinance to the ballot at the next general election.

Three communities in Nebraska have seen the ordinance passed through their local officials: The Village of Hayes Center and the City of Blue Hill in April 2021 and the Village of Stapleton in August 2022.

Five communities in Nebraska have seen their local officials send the ordinance to the ballot for their voters to decide. The Village of Arnold, the City of Curtis, the Village of Paxton, the Village of Wallace, and the Village of Hershey were all sent to the ballot in August 2022 and will all see ordinances outlawing abortion on their ballots for their citizens to decide this November.

A total of 51 communities across the United States have passed local ordinances outlawing abortion within their city limits. The largest community which has passed an ordinance outlawing abortion is Lubbock - which has a population of over 264,000. The largest community in Nebraska where citizens are seeking to outlaw abortion through a citizen initiative petition is the City of Bellevue - which has a population of over 60,000.

