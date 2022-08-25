UNK recognized for support of LGBTQ+ students & employees

Luis Olivas, interim director of UNK’s Office of Student Diversity and Inclusion.
Luis Olivas, interim director of UNK’s Office of Student Diversity and Inclusion.(press release)
By Dale Kovar
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 11:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - The organization Campus Pride, a major resource for LGBTQ+ leadership development, diversity inclusion and advocacy within higher education, selected the University of Nebraska at Kearney for its 2022 “Best of the Best Colleges and Universities for LGBTQ+ Students” list.

Announced Wednesday, the list includes 40 four-year schools across the U.S. that are committed to creating a safe, welcoming environment for LGBTQ+ students, faculty and staff. Each campus recognized received 5 out of 5 stars on the Campus Pride Index, the definitive national benchmarking tool measuring LGBTQ-friendly policies, programs and practices.

UNK is the only school in Nebraska with a five-star rating from Campus Pride, a nonprofit organization dedicated to creating a safer college environment for the LGBTQ+ community.

“Sometimes when people think about LGBTQ-welcoming campuses, they don’t think of a rural institution like UNK. But, we’re here to make sure our students know we’re 100% student-centered and we’re here to welcome them with open arms to an institution that’s both safe and affirming of who they are,” said Luis Olivas, interim director of UNK’s Office of Student Diversity and Inclusion. “We want to make sure they see themselves as Lopers.”

Located in the Nebraskan Student Union, the Office of Student Diversity and Inclusion (ODI) oversees a number of programs and initiatives that raise awareness of LGBTQ+ issues, educate campus and the community and promote an inclusive environment.

“The visibility that we get from hosting LGBTQ-friendly programming and events is so important not only for those young people who identify as LGBTQ+ but also for campus as a whole,” Olivas said. “That exposure makes our campus a more friendly, more welcoming and more affirming place for everyone.”

