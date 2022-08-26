Brady falls to Sumner-Eddyville-Miller in their Week One match-up

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - To open the season for the Brady Eagles they faced the Sumner-Eddyville-Miller Mustangs. Nearing the end of the first half of the game, the Mustangs find the end zone to make the score 40-6 over the Eagles.

With under 30 seconds left in the first half of the ball game, Brady gets the ball and the Eagles find the end zone when Riley Shirk takes to the air and finds Blake Lusk in stride. After the touchdown and the missed two-point conversion, the score going into the half would be 40-12 Mustangs.

To start the second half of play, the Mustangs would get the ball and add eight more points to the scoreboard with a touchdown and a successful two-point conversion making the score 48-12.

The Mustangs defeat the Eagles in this week one match-up by a final score of 72-26. The Eagles will continue their season on the road September 9th at Heartland Lutheran.

