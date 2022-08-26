Brady falls to Sumner-Eddyville-Miller in their Week One match-up

Brady Football
News 2 at Ten
By Lindsey Bonner
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 11:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - To open the season for the Brady Eagles they faced the Sumner-Eddyville-Miller Mustangs. Nearing the end of the first half of the game, the Mustangs find the end zone to make the score 40-6 over the Eagles.

With under 30 seconds left in the first half of the ball game, Brady gets the ball and the Eagles find the end zone when Riley Shirk takes to the air and finds Blake Lusk in stride. After the touchdown and the missed two-point conversion, the score going into the half would be 40-12 Mustangs.

To start the second half of play, the Mustangs would get the ball and add eight more points to the scoreboard with a touchdown and a successful two-point conversion making the score 48-12.

The Mustangs defeat the Eagles in this week one match-up by a final score of 72-26. The Eagles will continue their season on the road September 9th at Heartland Lutheran.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People learning to drive in Ireland have to put a big 'N' sticker on their car, which looks...
‘N’ sticker on vehicles in Ireland isn’t a Husker hello
Corey Brestel
Cozad man charged after fight at gentlemen’s club
The grand opening for the newest Asian buffet spot in North Platte
New Asian buffet is now open in North Platte
The family of a U.S. Marine Veteran injured in the Ukranian war is struggling to bring their...
U.S. Marine Veteran from North Platte injured in Ukranian War, family struggling to bring him home
Sarah Faulkner, 7, is paralyzed from the lower chest down and had to have 19 staples in her...
Girl, 7, paralyzed when teen jumps on her back while swimming

Latest News

Medicine Valley Home Cross Country Meet
Medicine Valley hosts home Cross Country Meet at Arrowhead Meadows Golf Course
Gothenburg vs. Cozad Volleyball Highlights
Gothenburg defeats Cozad at home in their Season Opener
Brady vs. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller Football Highlights
Brady vs. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller Football Highlights
Ogallala and Gothenburg meet for the Platte River Rivalry game Friday in Ogallala.
Platte River Rivalry headlines week one match-ups