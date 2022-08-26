Gothenburg defeats Cozad at home in their Season Opener

By Lindsey Bonner
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 11:35 PM CDT
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - For their Season Opener, the Gothenburg Swedes host their cross-county rival, the Cozad Haymakers for a match-up on the volleyball court.

The Swedes would sweep the Haymakers three sets to none. In set one, Gothenburg wins it 25-14. The Swedes took the second set by a score of 25-6. Then, in the final set, Gothenburg wins it 25-17.

The Swedes continue their season on August 30th on the road at Southern Valley. The Haymakers continue their season on August 30th at home against Lexington.

