Gothenburg defeats Cozad at home in their Season Opener

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - For their Season Opener, the Gothenburg Swedes host their cross-county rival, the Cozad Haymakers for a match-up on the volleyball court.

The Swedes would sweep the Haymakers three sets to none. In set one, Gothenburg wins it 25-14. The Swedes took the second set by a score of 25-6. Then, in the final set, Gothenburg wins it 25-17.

The Swedes continue their season on August 30th on the road at Southern Valley. The Haymakers continue their season on August 30th at home against Lexington.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.