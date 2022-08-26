Hershey Hornets uses paintball tournament to raise funds

HERSHEY, Neb. (KNOP) - The second annual Lincoln County Amateur Tournament Fundraiser event will be on Sunday out in Hershey.

This event is open for beginners trying to get their feet wet in the sport of paintball, or for a group of friends that just want to have fun. The event begins at 9 a.m. on Sunday with an entry fee of $200 per four-man team.

“The importance of this fundraiser is to help set off some of the travel costs,” Hershey Hornets coach Chuck Anderson stated. “We already took a few trips to Kansas and Denver to compete, which are about four to five hours away and since the events start Sunday morning, we need to get to their day early and to be able to check out the field.”

Individuals interested in competing in the event or even joining the Hershey Hornets, you can visit their Facebook page for more information.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.