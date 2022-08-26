Hershey Hornets uses paintball tournament to raise funds

Fundraiser for the Hershey Hornets
Fundraiser for the Hershey Hornets(Kelsley Wilkinson)
By Kelsley Wilkinson
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HERSHEY, Neb. (KNOP) - The second annual Lincoln County Amateur Tournament Fundraiser event will be on Sunday out in Hershey.

This event is open for beginners trying to get their feet wet in the sport of paintball, or for a group of friends that just want to have fun. The event begins at 9 a.m. on Sunday with an entry fee of $200 per four-man team.

“The importance of this fundraiser is to help set off some of the travel costs,” Hershey Hornets coach Chuck Anderson stated. “We already took a few trips to Kansas and Denver to compete, which are about four to five hours away and since the events start Sunday morning, we need to get to their day early and to be able to check out the field.”

Individuals interested in competing in the event or even joining the Hershey Hornets, you can visit their Facebook page for more information.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People learning to drive in Ireland have to put a big 'N' sticker on their car, which looks...
‘N’ sticker on vehicles in Ireland isn’t a Husker hello
The grand opening for the newest Asian buffet spot in North Platte
New Asian buffet is now open in North Platte
Corey Brestel
Cozad man charged after fight at gentlemen’s club
Sarah Faulkner, 7, is paralyzed from the lower chest down and had to have 19 staples in her...
Girl, 7, paralyzed when teen jumps on her back while swimming
"Buskers" is the happy hour headquarters for Husker fans in Ireland.
Husker fans having a great time at “Buskers” in Ireland

Latest News

Huskers cruise past Islanders in season opener
The Husker Football Team has plenty of support behind them going into Saturday’s game overseas....
Husker spirit on full display for pep rally in Ireland
Medicine Valley Home Cross Country Meet
Medicine Valley hosts home Cross Country Meet at Arrowhead Meadows Golf Course
Gothenburg vs. Cozad Volleyball Highlights
Gothenburg defeats Cozad at home in their Season Opener