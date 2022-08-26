Hershey volleyball defeats Broken Bow in 5 set thriller

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Hershey got the victory Thursday night over Broken Bow on the Volleyball court in a five set thriller 3-2.

Hershey would take sets 2,4, and 5 en route to the victory, taking the final set by a score of 15-13.

Hershey moves to 1-0 on the season and will travel to Mitchell on Saturday for their second game of the season, while Broken Bow (0-1) will take on Grand Island Central Catholic on Saturday.

