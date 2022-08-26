Hershey volleyball defeats Broken Bow in 5 set thriller

News 2 at Ten
By Jon Allen
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Hershey got the victory Thursday night over Broken Bow on the Volleyball court in a five set thriller 3-2.

Hershey would take sets 2,4, and 5 en route to the victory, taking the final set by a score of 15-13.

Hershey moves to 1-0 on the season and will travel to Mitchell on Saturday for their second game of the season, while Broken Bow (0-1) will take on Grand Island Central Catholic on Saturday.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People learning to drive in Ireland have to put a big 'N' sticker on their car, which looks...
‘N’ sticker on vehicles in Ireland isn’t a Husker hello
Corey Brestel
Cozad man charged after fight at gentlemen’s club
The grand opening for the newest Asian buffet spot in North Platte
New Asian buffet is now open in North Platte
The family of a U.S. Marine Veteran injured in the Ukranian war is struggling to bring their...
U.S. Marine Veteran from North Platte injured in Ukranian War, family struggling to bring him home
Sarah Faulkner, 7, is paralyzed from the lower chest down and had to have 19 staples in her...
Girl, 7, paralyzed when teen jumps on her back while swimming

Latest News

Ogallala and Gothenburg meet for the Platte River Rivalry game Friday in Ogallala.
Platte River Rivalry headlines week one match-ups
Gothenburg and Ogallala meet on Friday for the 2022 edition of the Platte River Rivalry.
Platte River Rivalry
Medicine Valley celebrates their vicotry against Maxwell
Medicine Valley spoils Maxwell volleyball home opener
Maywood-Hayes Center defeat Sutherland 41-22
Maywood-Hayes Center knocks off Sutherland